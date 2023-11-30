UN chief Guterres calls for ‘true humanitarian ceasefire’

New York, Nov. 30, (dpa/GNA) – An extension of the ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza war is not enough, according to UN Secretary General António Guterres.

“Negotiations are taking place to prolong the truce – which we strongly welcome – but we need a true humanitarian ceasefire,” Guterres wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

The ceasefire, which according to the previous agreement was limited until Thursday morning, had improved the provision of aid to the Gaza Strip.

“Over the past few days, the people of the Occupied Palestine Territory & Israel have finally seen a glimmer of hope & humanity in so much darkness,” Guterres wrote.

“But the level of aid remains completely inadequate to meet the huge needs of more than 2 million people,” he continued.

“Civilians need a continuous flow of life-saving humanitarian aid into & across the area,” he said.

Guterres added in another post that there were “numerous accounts of sexual violence during the abhorrent acts of terror by Hamas on 7 October that must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.”

“Gender-based violence must be condemned. Anytime. Anywhere,” wrote Guterres.

He also called for civilians, including United Nations personnel, to be protected.

Earlier, at the UN Security Council, Israel once again rejected calls for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza war.

“Anyone who supports a ceasefire basically supports Hamas continued reign of terror in Gaza,” Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the most powerful UN body in New York on Wednesday. Israel could not protect its citizens with a ceasefire.

One could not demand a ceasefire and at the same time claim to be seeking a solution to the conflict, Erdan said further, noting that the militant group Hamas is not a partner for a reliable peace.

“Hamas has publicly stated – you all saw it – that it will repeat October 7 over and over again until Israel is no more. How would you respond and defend your citizens from such a clear threat with a ceasefire?”

Erdan continued that there could only be an end to the violence if Hamas handed over all its hostages and everyone involved in the attack on Israel on October 7.

