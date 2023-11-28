UCC Medical School wins public speaking competition for the sixth time 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Nov 28 GNA – The University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences (UCCSMS) has for the sixth time emerged winners of the 10th edition of the inter-medical school public speaking competition.

The University won in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, and performed excellently by scoring 88 points to win the 2023 competition.

University of Health and Allied Sciences came second with 86 points, University for Developments Studies scored 85 points, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology 84 points.

The rest are; University of Ghana Medical School placed 82 points, Accra College of Medicine 79, and Family Health Medical School placed 7th with 77 points.

The competition, which was organised by the Ghana Mental Health Authority, witnessed insightful perspectives from the seven participating medical schools as they shared their thoughts on the topic ” Appropriateness of Telemedicine and Technology in Mental Health Care Delivery: Pros and Cons.”

Professor Adjoa Pinaman, Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Mental Health Authority, said the competition was an excellent way to motivate interest in psychiatry.

She called for more sponsorship to continually support the organisation of the competition in subsequent years, as the competition could consequentially reduce the deficit of mental health professionals in the country.

Prof Pinaman encouraged the medical students to develop interest in and consider a possible career option in mental health.

Professor Paul Fearon, Medical Director of St. Patrick Mental Health Services, expressed the hope that the competition would provide an enabling platform for medical students to whip up their interest in mental health.

They urged the government to consider incorporating telemedicine into mental health in the country.

Mrs Belinda Agyapong, presenting a statement on behalf of the sponsors, praised the local organising committee and the participants in the competition.

She said the Global Psychological EHealth Foundation was particularly interested in the topic of the competition since it coincided with its objective of developing and promoting mental health solutions.

Ms Eugenia Elikem Lawoe, a contestant from UCC, expressed their excitement and praised their trainers for preparing them for the competition.

“We want to thank each one who assisted us in preparing for this competition, especially Mr. Christian, our coach. We would also like to thank the 2018 representatives of the University of Cape Coast who won the competition.

We thank the Ghana Mental Authority for organising the competition,’’ they said.

The winners of the competition are expected to undertake an exchange programme at St. Patrick Hospital Mental Health, Dublin, Ireland.

