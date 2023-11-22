Tema Metro to observe World AIDS Day with series of activities

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Nov. 22, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate (THMD) is to organise a series of activities for the 2023 World AIDS Day commemoration.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) World AIDS Day is celebrated globally every December 1 to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS status, its prevention, treatment, and testing.

Ms. Joanna Anorkor Lartey, the Tema Metro TB/HIV Coordinator, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that, as part of the activities, the Directorate would hold a TB/HIV review.

Ms. Lartey said the review would facilitate knowledge sharing on best practices among participants to enhance the quality of care provided to clients.

She said the review would also be used to discuss challenges and areas for improvement in TB/HIV management and offer solutions to such challenges.

It would also be used to review TB case search and notification rates by various sub-metros and analyse data from the various facilities.

In addition to the review, she said health officers would embark on facility sensitization to educate patients visiting the facilities on HIV/AIDS and the need to test.

She said community sensitization exercises would also be carried out at Bankuman in Tema Manhean and in the Community Nine light industrial area for the artisans.

The coordinator added that the directorate would also organize a float through the principal streets of Tema Metro to whip up the interest of residents in knowing their status.

She stated that as part of the National Farmers Day celebration, the Directorate was also collaborating with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to have free HIV screening during the metro’s celebration.

She indicated that the Directorate would also hold a durbar to climax the World AIDS Day celebration on December 12, 2023.

