Sissala East ready for Farmers Day celebration

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Nov. 30, GNA – Mr Mahama Salifu, the Sissala East Municipal Director of Agriculture, has called for increased support for farmers to increase food production to feed the nation.

He said the country also needed to show more appreciation to farmers beyond what happened during the annual recognition of farmers.

Mr Salifu was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tumu on the preparation being made towards the celebration of the national farmers’ day slated for Friday December 1, 2023.

He said all was set for the farmers’ day in the Municipality, which would take place in Ping.

The day is being celebrated on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”.

Mr Salifu said: “This year’s Municipal edition will be held at Ping, and I have received maximum support from both the Sissala East Assembly and the Member of Parliament as well as other private organisations.”

“The grounds are good for the lucky farmers to be awarded, and the farmers will be happy with the category of awards and those that have any unique thing they cultivated should come and exhibit them on the platform to showcase them,” he said.

Some of the farmers the GNA spoke to expressed the desire to attend the show to see who would win the Municipal best farmer as they compete.

GNA

