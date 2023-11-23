RMG Ghana donates towards 2023 Farmers Day Celebrations

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA – RMG Ghana, a leading partner in the agricultural sector has donated products and cash worth GHC15,000 to the ministry of food and agriculture (MOFA) ahead of the 39th Farmers Day Celebrations.



The items donated included fertilizers, agro-chemicals, seeds, out growers, formulation pest, cotton ginneries and Knapsack sprayers.

Mr Juan Barral, Controller of Operations, RMG Ghana Executive Committee, who presented the cheque and items emphasised that the donation reflected the organisation’s commitment to the advancement of agriculture and the well-being of farmers.

He said RMG was committed towards the empowerment of farmers and would continue to contribute towards achieving this purpose.

He said “to sustain an ever-growing population in Ghana, we firmly believe that empowering farmers by enhancing their productivity and resilience is the most effective approach to ensuring food security.”

He said the presentation was to honour farmers and applaud the long-lasting relations with the Ministry.

He encouraged other agri-business institutions to also support Ghanaian farmers to enhance productivity to reduce economic crisis or burdens.

He advised farmers to check for good fertilizers and get good expertise or assistance when applying chemicals.

He said RMG was working hard to reduce the cost of crop chemicals to increase farmer income.

Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Minister of MOFA, who received the donation commended the gesture and advocated for sustained collaboration between the two organisations.

He appealed for other institutions to support the Ministry to work-hand-in -hand for economic growth.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

