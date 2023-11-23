Public relations practitioners must let truth, integrity and confidence be their hallmark 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA-The Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana has held a legend night in Accra with a call on Public Relations practitioners to let truth, integrity and confidence be their hallmark to help their organisations to thrive.

The legend night was on the theme: “Legacy Builders, Shaping PR Excellence for The Future,” and brought together seasoned professionals, emerging talents and industry enthusiasts.

It was an evening of recognition, knowledge sharing, and networking.

The event, which was designed as a guided conversation had panel members like Dr Toni Kwesi Aubynn, Chairman of the Board of Directors – ARB Apex Bank, Madam Vicky Wireko-Andoh, a Fellow of the IPR, and Madam Elain Sam, former President and a Fellow of IPR.

Madam Wireko-Andoh said Public Relations (PR) practitioners should have plans, strategies and confidence because organisational and departmental heads depended on them for briefing on what was happening in the public space.

Dr Aubynn on his part said apart from practitioners being truthful and confidence they must have their personal brand.

“You cannot be in an organisation for which you are the brand manager in a way without branding yourself. Make yourself relevant, make yourself the let go person and let people see that you are the PR Director, manager or the chairman of the company, so when you speak people would listen,” he stated.

Dr Aubynn said: “We say the truth that would add to our organisation’s brand; that is the work we do. When you go to funeral, they say he or she gave two million old cedis instead of 200 Ghana cedis; in this way they have added some branding.”

He said PR officers should not be there to be seen as adding up to the numbers but should endeavour to make a mark by coming up with major ideas that would help promote the work of their organisations.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, the President of the Institute of Public Relations urged PR practitioners to always deliver on their mandate by ensuring that they contributed to the important value drivers in their organisations, society and every place they may find themselves.

He said using data to get deeper understanding of situations was possible to come out with concepts, theories and paradigm to bring about excellence, which results would be there for everybody to benefit.

GNA

