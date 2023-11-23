Right-wing populist Wilders seeks coalition after election victory

The Hague, Nov. 23, (dpa/GNA) – The Netherlands is set for a period of fraught coalition negotiations following the triumphant election victory of right-wing populist Geert Wilders.

Wilders wants to govern with his Islamophobic party and succeed outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is stepping down from the national political stage after a record 13 years in office.

The potential partners for Wilders are the right-wing liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the recently founded New Social Contract (NSC) of former Christian Democrat Pieter Omtzigt, and the Farmers’ Citizens’ Movement (BBB), which is primarily seeking a less stringent climate policy.

Coalition talks in the Netherlands can stretch on for a better part of a year. In 2017 and 2021, they took more than 200 days. How the negotiations will proceed with a firebrand figure like Wilders was front of mind on Thursday.

On election night, Wilders assured voters that for the time being he would not push through his most radical demands, which include a ban on the Koran and the closure of mosques.

“We will stay within the boundaries of the constitution,” he said. “I will be a prime minister for all Dutch people – no matter where you come from or what your religion is.”

In Wednesday’s parliamentary elections, Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) won 37 of the 150 seats in parliament.

The alliance of the Social Democratic and Green parties, whose lead candidate was the former EU commissioner for climate, Frans Timmermans, won 25 seats, with Rutte’s VVD just behind with 24.

Rutte refused to be drawn on his reaction to Wilders’ victory. “As prime minister, I have no opinion on the election result,” he said on Thursday.

The initiative for exploratory talks in the Netherlands traditionally lies with the largest party and therefore with Wilders.

Rutte’s successor as VVD leader, Dilan Yesilgöz, stands accused by the opposition of having made Wilders socially acceptable by saying during the campaign she would not rule him out as a coalition partner. But she has said the VVD will not enter a government with Wilders as prime minister.

Wilders himself continued to celebrate his victory.

“It worked,” he said toasting supporters in The Hague on Thursday. “We won 37 seats, can you imagine that?”

The PVV would now campaign for ordinary Dutch citizens who are fed up with the politics of recent years, Wilders said, listing a stricter asylum policy, more housing and a better health-care system as his top priorities. He also said he is prepared to co-operate with other parties.

“The Dutch deserve it,” he said, adding he was positive that his Party for Freedom would be part of the next Cabinet.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

