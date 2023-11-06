Residents of Samlesi appeal for CHPS compound 

By Kamal Ahmed

Samlesi (E/R), Nov. 6, GNA – Residents of Samlesi in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are urging the Government to construct a Community Health Planning Service (CHPS) compound for better health service delivery in the area.

The people say the current single room being used as a CHPS facility is ill-equipped and in a bad state, which requires urgent repairs for effective and efficient service delivery.

Manye Dagye, the Queenmother of Samlesi Aplesu, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that there had been several cases of miscarriages among women in the community due to the deplorable nature of the road they had to travel on to the CHPS compound.

He cited a case where a woman gave birth near Nobi Market when she (Queenmother) was taking her to the Tafo Hospital, describing the situation as terrifying.

“This compels residents to step in for the role of a midwife to ensure the safe delivery of the babies when the need arises,” she said.

Manye Dagye said more than five women who gave birth while being transported on motorcycles to the clinic lost their babies due to the poor conditions under which they delivered.

The Aplesu Chief, Nene Teye Moses, noted that snake bites accounted for the majority of recorded fatalities in the town and that because the clinic was in such bad shape, no first aid could be administered in such situations.

He explained that many victims often died while being transported to the Tafo Government Hospital to receive the snake venom antiserum, due to the long distance.

He appealed to the authorities and non-governmental organisations to assist the community in constructing a CHPS facility, adding that the community had land ready for the purpose.

Mr Eric Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive of Yilo Krobo, said the Assembly was aware of the difficulties the residents faced and appealed for support to lessen their burden.

“Some people die from illnesses that weren’t meant to kill them. It’s terrible to see kids suffer from illnesses because their mothers can’t get them to these remote towns for early vaccinations,” he said.

He said the majority of snakebite victims died before receiving medical attention.

GNA

