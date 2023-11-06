District Level Elections: Incumbent Assemblymen tout achievements ahead of polls 

By Ernest Nutsugah



Accra, Nov. 06, GNA – As the District Level Elections fast approach, some incumbent Assembly Members are touting their achievements and expressing confidence about retaining their positions at the polls on December 19.



Mr Timothy Ampem and Mr Bright Bright Adabra are Assemblymen seeking re-election in the Kadjebil Electoral Area in the Western Region and Tetegu Electoral Area in Greater Accra respectively.



Interacting with the GNA, Mr Ampem said there was more he could do for his community and, therefore, needed additional years to implement his vision.



He admitted the challenges of the role but praised Members of Parliament, opinion leaders, benevolent organisations and members of the community, who supported various developmental efforts in his first term in office.



He cited a number of projects, including the upgrade of feeder roads in the area, renovation of classroom blocks, provision of a modernised computer laboratory and library, provision of streetlights, and support of the aged and less privileged that he undertook.



According to Mr Ampem, voters in his area were looking forward to turning up massively at the polls due to the positive results of his leadership.



“Development starts at the doorsteps of the people so, once we have been able to achieve this, I believe my people will look at the good works we’ve done and ask us to continue.



“Assembly members will not be able to give out physical cash, but the little effort they put in yields good results. Those who think district-level elections are not important should change that mentality,” he stated.



Mr Ampem noted that although the position was not rewarding, Assemblymen should ensure they did not “disappoint” their people or electorate when given the mandate.



Another issue which came up strongly was sitting allowances for Assembly members which, he said, were nothing to write home about.



“The role requires a selfless character, who is willing to make a mark. There is no benefit in being an Assemblyman. An Assemblyman, who depends solely on his assembly will fail to deliver.



“Left to financial returns alone, some of us will not have contested the election, but because we mean well for our people that is the reason we contest,” he added.



Mr Bright Adabra, on the other hand, holds community engagement programmes to sensitise the people on progress made in the area and for citizens to realise the importance of Assembly Members in the communities.



He expects the over 3,000 voters in his electoral area to turn up and vote massively for people, who will advocate their basic developmental needs.



While urging residents to show up at polling stations on December 19, 2023, Mr Adabra believed Assembly members could do more should they have a dedicated budget to perform their functions.



He also mentioned the construction of drains and road rehabilitation, distribution of relief items, installation of streetlights, and vocational training, as some of his track record.



“As part of the community’s ‘December to Remember’ festival, residents are registered on the National Health Insurance Scheme for free, ensuring that everyone has access to healthcare services.

“We have also facilitated the disbursement of relief items for both disaster victims and persons with disabilities, ensuring their well-being and survival during tough times,” he stated among other initiatives and interventions.

GNA

