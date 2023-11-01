Residents of Agbledomi celebrate ‘AgalaZa’ to raise funds for development

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Agbledomi (VR) Nov. 1, GNA – The residents of Agbledomi in the Anloga District of the Volta region have celebrated this year’s ‘AgalaZa’ (crab festival) with a call to residents to help bring development to the area.

Other aims of the celebration were to promote the culture of the area as well as raise the funds needed to build a modern library for Volta Senior High School (Voltasco), in the area.

Mr Samuel Dotsey, the founder and initiator of the festival, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the move was also to promote tourism through culture in the district.

“We thought it is time we gave back to our community since we cannot point our left finger to our root,” he said.

He further stated that communities benefitted from volunteerism and skills development through cultural, economic, and environmental development.

Mr Dotsey explained that ‘AgalaZa’ was further aimed at bringing citizens from home and abroad together annually to contribute to the development of Agbledomi with the help of other stakeholders.

He noted that the AgalaZa, which was celebrated on the last Saturday of every year, was considered appropriate as their annual festival for the community “since we are blessed with different species of crabs which represent the land, sea and the lagoon, and served as a source of economic power for the area.”

Mr Dotsey also urged the residents to rally behind the Central Planning Community of the festival every year to help bring more development to the area.

Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive for Anloga, during the ceremony which was held at Agbledomi Basic School Park, applauded the youth and all residents for a successful festival.

He further urged them to remain united.

Mr Jasper Agbanator, the assembly member for the area, on his part, appealed to all to help preserve the cultural heritage through the promotion of eco-tourism to serve as a catalyst for the progress of the area.

The colorful ceremony was on the theme: “Discovering Eco-Tourism in Agbledomi: A Journey of Heritage and Progress for Development.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

