Regional dialogue on sustainable economic recovery held in Tamale

By Ibrahim Nurudeen

Tamale, Nov 22, GNA – A regional dialogue on sustainable economic recovery has been held in Tamale to gather ideas and establish a practical approach towards sustainable economic development in the country.

The day’s event, organised by the Economic Governance Platform, on the theme: “Building an Economy Beyond IMF Bailouts: Pragmatic Options for the Ghana We need”, brought together representatives of civil society organisations, traditional authorities, religious leaders, and the media amongst other stakeholders.

Mr Abdul Karim Mohammed, National Coordinator, Economic Governance Platform, speaking during the event, said it became necessary since successive governments were adamant in organising a national dialogue on development of the country.

Mr Mohammed said, “There is the need for a sustainable pathway towards recovery and as part of that, the Economic Governance Platform has engaged several stakeholders and people in government. Our main prescription has been that we should have a national consensus on the development pathway.

He expressed regret for the lukewarm attitudes of governments towards organising such dialogues and said “Unfortunately, our government has not organised this national consensus or national conversation. We have taken it upon ourselves to engage citizens from all walks of life and we are doing this across the nation.”

He said after the regional dialogue across the country, the organisation would put the ideas together as a citizens’ blueprint, which would be the development pathway for the country.

He was confident that the citizens’ blueprint would guide the country’s development, make her more sustainable and grounded, and as well prevent her from running to the IMF.

Professor Elliot Alhassan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor-Elect, University for Development Studies, who chaired the event, commended the organizers of the dialogue for their patriotism and urged government to take interest in the ongoing regional dialogues.

Meanwhile, the thematic areas that the participants discussed included governance and anti-corruption, macro-fiscal (revenue, expenditure, debt management and monetary policy), agriculture, extractives and energy, trade and industry (EEAL) sector, social spending on education, health and social protection, ICT and arts.

