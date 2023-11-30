Rebecca Akufo-Addo trains 70 more women in Vocational skills under “Terema” Initiative  

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Nov 30, GNA -The Rebecca Foundation, in partnership with the KGL Foundation, has trained and graduated about 70 women in soap making and baking in the Greater Accra Region.

This is part of the “Terema” initiative set up by the Rebecca Foundation, seeking to empower women economically by giving them employable skills through training.

The trainees were also trained in basic financial and business management.

At a short ceremony in Accra, the beneficiaries were given startup kits like baking ovens, bags of sugar, margarine, gallons of cooking oil, crates of eggs, gas cylinders, soap-making kits, and cash, to kick-start their businesses.

Addressing the gathering, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, expressed happiness that the beneficiaries had gone through the training successfully and said the skills they had acquired would help them gain financial independence.

She, therefore, urged them to take the skills they had acquired seriously and impact others with the skills.

Mrs Akufo-Addo reiterated her commitment to keep supporting women and children in the country through her Foundation together with other partners.

Mr. Elliott Dadey, Chief Executive Officer of the KGL Foundation, expressed his organisation’s continued support for the Rebecca Foundation’s Terema Initiative.

According to him, the Foundation would continue to empower women economically by providing them with employable skills through training.

The beneficiaries thanked the first lady for the life-changing skills they had acquired adding that the skills would go a long way to help them to generate income to support themselves and their families.

GNA

