Qatar Charity invests about GHS 7 million on economic empowerment Programmes in Ghana

Accra, Nov 23, GNA – Qatar Charity, an international non-governmental organization has so far spent about GHS 7 million on its economic empowerment Programmes across six regions of Ghana.

So far they have commenced some 250 economic and food security empowerment projects in those regions since October 2023.

The Programme manager, Mr. Munim Shah who briefed the Ghana News Agency on the projects said most of them were at the initial stages, in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Ashanti, Northern , and Volta Regions and were designed to offer beneficiaries an opportunity to earn a living in a dignified manner rather than offering token amounts to support the needy.

He added, “These Projects are meant to complement a family’s existing capacity to improve their livelihood.”

The Country Director, Mr. Hasan Owda, before the commencement of the programme hinted that they were taking steps to initiate some livelihood and economic empowerment projects across the length and breadth of the country as part of their commitment to the course of supporting humanity across the globe.

The Programme which had been in operation for years has 12 project areas outlined within the empowerment plan which included, groceries, bakery, establishment of sewing shops, provision of passenger tricycles for transporting goods, Poultry and broiler farming projects, food farming, cattle and sheep farming, and provision of media gadgets for freelance operations.

To implement the projects under the Qatar Charity empowerment Programmes the programme Manager indicated that over GHS 7 billion had initially been spent in acquiring 20 Grocery items worth over GHC10,000, 2 grocery containers with a combined worth of GHS100,000 solar powered technology, 32 Bakeries, built and equipped with a 25sqm container units across the six regions. 31 Load tricycles and 17 Passenger tricycles distributed, in addition to 69 industrial and manual sewing and overlock machines with accessories acquired and distributed.

Also, a fully equipped 10,000-chick broiler farm under poultry farming project (for proceeds to be used to support the orphanages in the programme) is implemented. A 2 Acre farming sites under the food security projects shared among 12 beneficiaries with support to purchase inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and other chemicals), 108 cattle acquired to start cattle farming, and 1 freelancer kit (for media including 1 camera, lens, tripod, mono pod, and lightening equipment).

In relation to selecting the human resource capacities for the programme, Manager Momin said Qatar Charity relied on some experienced humanitarian stakeholder organizations like Hayaat foundation, GVTP vocational training centre, federation of Muslim communities who helped them to do the selection to complement the efforts of the social welfare department of Qatar Charity.

This wide spectrum of consultation with stakeholders made selections to be done across age, gender, and geographical locations and with emphasis on those that had capacity and meaningfully impact on goals of the project.

The different projects located along these different regions were carefully selected to suit the nature of these localities with consideration to economic demands and activities within the areas.

The impact is targeted at income generating projects designed to empower an average family size of four persons with a total of 252 families and over thousand persons.

Employee beneficiaries with the poultry farm for example included both workers and orphanages who would benefits from proceeds.

Qatar Charity is also constructing some Model Compound and Village projects designed for community empowerment and equipped to be self -sustaining with income generating activities like animal farming, food production, grocery shops, catering, bakery, and sewing services where communities are to be provided with basic amenities to support inhabitants in addition to housing, boreholes, schools, orphanages, and other social amenities and with one special economic empowerment project.

The communities that benefited under the charity economic programme included Dar Elsalam Village in Kadewaso near Nkawkaw in the Eastern region which benefited 10,0000 broiler Poultry farm as a major project, cattle ranch, bakery, farmer support, tricycle, sewing workshop, and educational and social amenities.

Musarium fil khairat benefited a major project of bakery (restaurant) under construction, 50sqm fully stocked grocery shop with combined value of more than GHS200,000, and with poultry, cattle, and sheep farms.

Tema orphanage is still under construction but included orphanage, poultry farm, bakery, sewing shop and tricycles, while Markaz Hamd benefited bakery tricycles and sewing machines.

GNA

