Presec wants electricity metre changed from prepaid to postpaid  

Accra, Nov. 26, GNA – Mr David Odjidja, Headmaster of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Presec), Legon, has appealed to the Ministry of Education to change the school’s electricity meter from prepaid to postpaid.

The Headmaster said the prepaid system was “financially” difficult for the school and appealed for a postpaid metre where they could use electricity and pay later when they received funds from the Government.

“Keeping the lights on is expensive for us. We don’t receive funds to buy the credit, because we must buy the credit ourselves, and then accumulate the receipts to redeem payment from the Ministry of Education.

“As an educational institution using a prepaid metre is worrying because the light can go off anytime and if you don’t have money to buy electricity then you cannot get power to use in the school,” he said.

Mr Odjidja made the appeal at Presec’s 85th Anniversary Speech and Prize Giving Day.

The Headmaster also appealed for furniture, particularly desks, in some of its classrooms due to the increasing number of students.

He said some students stand during lessons or use dining hall benches due to inadequate furniture.

Mr Odjidja added that some dormitories were congested and called for more dormitories.

Meanwhile, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, together with Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, commissioned a new six-science laboratory building complex for the school on the sidelines of the event.

The building was established by the Education Ministry together with the Presbyterian Church.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour said the Government was committed to expanding science education in schools to ensure that it met its 25 per cent science enrollment target.

He said: “The best investment any country can make is to build the competencies and skills set of its youth making them change agents and drivers of social change and development.”

“This is exactly what we are doing with the Government’s educational agenda to build our students with competencies and skills set to make them creative and problem-solving through modern science education,” he added.

Academic and meritorious awards and prizes were presented to deserving students and staff on the day.

Some of the awards included awards for best students in subject areas, outstanding students in 2022 WASSCE, National Science and Maths Quiz winners, and best students in sports.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the school were also rewarded for their long service and commitment to duty.

The 1998-year group of the school constructed a new ceremonial ground as their legacy project for the school.

