Pastor Elvis Agyemang celebrates with Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA – The Founder and General Overseer of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang has donated hospital equipment to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The equipment worth GH₵500,000.00 includes an anaesthesia machine, six patient’s trolleys and seven beds to improve healthcare delivery.

Mrs Mercy Agyemang, the wife of Pastor Agyemang, who led a team of Pastors and Leaders of the Church to present the items said, “some few years ago”, her father-in-law was rushed to the hospital’s emergency ward, but could not be admitted due to the unavailability of a bed.

She said the presentation formed part of the birthday celebration of Pastor Agymeng, who is the Chief Alpharian of the Alhar Hour Prayer Altar.

“Some few years ago, the biological father of our Spiritual father was to be admitted here at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and when they got here, they were told that the beds were not enough and it was a devastating moment for us and had it not been the Lord on our side, we would have lost him,” she added.

She said the Church then took upon itself to donate to the hospital to improve the bed situation.

“Our father, the Chief Alpharian, had this strong burden that if the Lord makes a way, he will also donate beds to the hospital and by the grace of God, He Has made a way,” she added.

Mrs Agyemang said apart from preaching the gospel, the Church also supported the aged, needy, those in the community, among others.

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, the Chief Executive of the Hospital, who led the management team to receive the donation expressed gratitude to the Church for the kind gesture.

He commended Pastor Agyemang, the leadership, and members of the Church for not merely watching but helping to address some of the challenges of the hospital.

According to him, the donation would improve the hospital’s equipment stock positively as it celebrates its 100 years anniversary.

Dr. Frederick Kwarteng, the Head of Accident and Emergency Department as well as the Trauma and Orthopaedics Department said the hospital had been

under pressure because of patients’ complaints of inadequate beds in the emergency.

He said there were always an overwhelming number of referrals which the emergency could not admit, adding that this usually resulted in the ‘No bed syndrome’.

Dr Kwarteng added that the hospital and government alone could not provide all the resources needed to cater for patients and therefore welcomed support from the corporate bodies and individuals.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

