Over 7,000 NPP delegates to vote in the Bono East Presidential primary 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), Nov. 3, GNA- 7,571 New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Bono East Region are expected to vote in the November 4, Presidential primary to select a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

The four candidates contesting the primary are Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr Adai Nimoo.

Mr. David Boakye, Bono East Regional Secretary for the Party told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Techiman that about 12 polling stations in 11 centres have been ear-marked for the delegates to cast their ballots to elect their preferred candidate.

He said all was set for the primary as all the constituencies in the region were fully prepared and poised to conduct a peaceful, transparent, free, and fair exercise.

Mr Boakye indicated that about 1,398 delegates are expected to cast their vote in the Techiman South constituency, 588 in Techiman North, Atebubu-Amantin, 935, in Nkoranza South 823 and 687 in the Kintampo South.

The rest of the delegates to cast their ballots at Nkoranza North were 479, Kintampo North 895, Sene East 372, Sene West 453, Pru East 530 and Pru West 411.

He said measures had been put in place to ensure the exercise would be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere so everyone could walk in freely to cast the vote.

The Regional Secretary urged the party faithful to be guided by the party guidelines and not to breach any law that would cause peace in the country.

Meanwhile, the GNA has observed pictures of the four aspirants and billboards painted and decorated with NPP colours all over the city of Techiman while the public moves about in a peaceful atmosphere carrying out their daily activities without any fear or panic.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

