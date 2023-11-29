Over 600 file nominations for District and Unit Committee Elections in BER 

By Jerry Azanduna/Janice Quandzie

Techiman (BE/R), NOV 29, GNA – A total of 653 people have filed nominations to contest in this year’s District Assembly and Unit Committee member elections in the Techiman South and North areas of the Bono East Region.

Nominations filed in the District Assemblymember positions stand at 88, while 302 have filed for the Unit Committee level elections in the Techiman South Municipality, about 63 persons filed for the District Assembly membership and 200 for the Unit Committee level elections for Techiman North area.

Mr. William Bamfo-Apori, Techiman South Municipal Elections Officer disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman on Wednesday towards the preparation of the upcoming Assembly elections in the Area.

He told the GNA that the elections have been scheduled to take place on December 19, 2023, and stated that the Electoral Commission was committed to ensuring a free and fair election would be conducted to promote and maintain the existing peace in the area.

Mr. Bamfo-Apori anticipated that there would be peace during and after the elections since peace was the ultimate for development.

He charged the contestants to desist from political controversies which could cause conflicts and violence in a community.

The Elections Officer urged contestants to engage the community members with developmental ideas to ensure effective participation in the decision-making process of their respective communities.

The GNA observation showed that most of the people contesting were young people who had decided to take the mantle from the elderly people.

Mr. Joseph Adoma, Techiman Municipal Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) expressed joy about the development of the youth and that the NCCE would continue to engage the youth to know the importance of participating in community development and called for unity among community members in the area.

