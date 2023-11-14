Okudzeto Ablakwa supports flood-affected tertiary students in North Tongu

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Battor (VR), Nov. 14, GNA-Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament of North Tongu in the Volta Region has supported some flood-affected tertiary students in his constituency.

A total of 50 tertiary students who were victims of the recent dam spillage that destroyed North Tongu and beyond have received their full school fees from the lawmaker.

Mr Ablakwa, during a short ceremony at St Kizito Senior High Technical School at Mepe on Sunday to present his financial assistance, revealed that the package also included a back-to-school transportation financial support, which amounts to a total sum of over GH¢110,524.83.

The 50 students, according to reports were selected from all the 21 displaced camps within the Constituency: including all traditional areas; and all tertiary institutions from the various universities, Colleges of Education, nursing training institutions, and technical Universities.

The intervention is the latest form of support from Mr Ablakwa’s rescue effort initiatives for displaced tertiary students, which was expected to guarantee the continuous nature of the educational focus by the affected tertiary students.

There have also been consistent checks by Mr Ablakwa on finding possible ways to bridge the educational breakdown gap in the area due to the disaster.

Several volunteer teachers have since been deployed to assist school-going pupils and students with the need for continuous academic activities.

Over 22,500 residents within North Tongu have been displaced after the opening of the Akosombo Dam.

GNA

