NPP Bolgatanga East candidate donates GHS 20,000.00 towards Upper East dialysis centre

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Nov 3, GNA – Mr Silas Matthew Amoah, the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bolgatanga East constituency has donated GHS 20,000.00 to the management of Upper East Regional Hospital to support the establishment of the dialysis center.

He also pledged to donate three air conditioners when the facility is completed.

This followed an appeal made by the leadership of the regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to a delegation who represented him at the second edition of the regional GJA media awards held in October, 2023.

Early this year, the media fraternity in the region led a sustained campaign for the establishment of a dialysis centre in the region and led the management of the regional hospital to launch a fund-raising campaign towards establishing of the facility.

The campaign was to appeal to stakeholders to support and donate to enable the management to establish a dialysis centre at the regional hospital in Bolgatanga to help reduce the cost of treatment for kidney patients.

Making the presentation to the management of the hospital, Mr Amoah commended the media in the region for leading a campaign for the establishment of a dialysis centre, saying it was a right move by the media and encouraged them to intensify the campaign to attract more support.

The Parliamentary Candidate said serious development issues like the establishment of the dialysis centre in the region should be pursued and supported devoid of partisan politics and called for collective efforts especially from natives of the region towards completing the project.

He said sickness was no respectable of persons or time and it was imperative for all to support the project and appealed to the public to support the hospital to complete the dialysis centre to contribute to saving lives.

“We are not financially strong but the little that we have we will contribute, so, we appeal to the people of Upper East Region and the public that this is our hospital so let’s come together to complete the dialysis centre to save lives,” he added.

Mr William Jalulah, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the GJA, commended Mr Amoah for his timely generosity towards the establishment of dialysis centre, adding that it was a challenge to the other politicians in the region to also support the project.

“It is a challenge to all the politicians in the region especially our Members of Parliament, we want to see them also coming to support so that we will not get to a point where we will have to halt the establishment of the centre,” he said.

Receiving the bank’s pay slip, Dr Saanwie Aiden, the Medical Director of the Regional Hospital, expressed gratitude to the Parliamentary Candidate for his gesture and noted that the donation would go a long way to support the completion of the project.

He said management of the hospital was working hard to ensure the first phase of the dialysis centre was completed by the end of 2023 and appealed to other individuals and groups to continue to support the project.

He thanked the media for the campaign which he said had yielded positive results and urged them to intensify the campaign to motivate many more people to contribute towards the project.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

