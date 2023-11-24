Northern Region SMEs’ capacities built to manage their businesses well 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Nov 24, GNA-Access Bank Plc in partnership with Deloitte Ghana, have organised a capacity building workshop for about 500 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which are into various sectors including the agricultural value chain in the Northern Region.

The training was to empower them with knowledge to manage their businesses well.

The day’s workshop, held in Tamale, was also to help the SMEs do well on sustainable basis by helping them to acquire the requisite knowledge, skills and tools that would propel them to grow.

It formed part of the SMEs Business Interaction Series organised by Access Bank Plc in partnership with Deloitte Ghana.

Mr Kafui Binpe, Group Head, Business Banking, Access Bank Ghana Plc, speaking during the event, urged the participating SMEs to take advantage of the workshop to help them to scale up their operations.

Mr Binpe expressed commitment that “As they build capacity, and we know that they will be able to use the knowledge acquired well to manage their businesses well, we are ever ready to give them the loans they require so that together, we can develop them to the level that we expect them to develop to.”

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, commended the bank for its corporate responsibilities, which included the allocation of three per cent of its after-tax income to activities that contributed to strengthening the socio-economic, health and environmental aspects in communities.

