No plans to sell Speaker’s residence — Lands Commission

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA – The Lands Commission has debunked suggestions by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, that his official residence at Cantonments in Accra is being sold to a private developer.



The Speaker, on Monday, November 20, while speaking at the Speaker’s breakfast forum to mark 30 years of Parliamentary democracy in Accra, alleged that his official residence in Cantonment was almost sold to a private developer.



However, in a statement issued by Mr Benjamin Arthur, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission in response to the Speaker’s allegation, said at no point in time was the said property sold to a private developer by the Lands Commission and that it was unaware of any purported sale of the residence.



According to the Commission, the land in question was acquired in 1920 by a Certificate of Title, dated 7th June, 1920 for Government services and that since 2003, the land had been used as the official residence of the Speaker of Parliament.



It said by an application dated 15th November, 2022, and numbered PS/LS/002/12/22, Parliamentary Service applied for a Certificate of Allocation to regularise the occupation of the land, which measured approximately 1.66 acres.



At its sixty-fourth (64th) Regular Meeting held on 22nd December, 2022, the Regional Lands Commission approved the application, after all statutory processes, including planning approval from the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly.



The Commission said on 14th February, 2023, it made an offer of allocation to the Parliamentary Service.



It said the Service accepted the offer, and after paying the requisite fees, a Certificate of Allocation, dated 28th April, 2023, was issued to it, stressing it was unaware of any purported sale of same.



The Commission reiterated its commitment to the prudent and efficient management of public lands in the national interest.



It said it would continue to promote effective land administration anchored on the highest standards of integrity, transparency and candour.

