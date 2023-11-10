Nkwanta South MCE cut sod for construction of maternity block



By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Nov. 10, GNA – Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, has cut the sod for the construction of a maternity block at Keri, a community in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The MCE also cut sod for the construction of the Nkwanta- Keri road.

The projects are under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion project (SOCO)and will be executed by Mighty Brothers Limited and Vizo Investment Limited respectively.

Mr Lenwah said the objective of the project was to improve regional collaboration, socioeconomic and climate resilience of border -zone communities in the targeted northern regions of the Gulf of Guinea countries exposed to conflict and climate risks.

He called on the chiefs and elders of the beneficiary communities to support the contractors executing the two projects.

Mr Lenwah urged the people to live in peace with each other since the SOCO project was

aimed at social cohesion.

The MCE disclosed that, the road project which is 15km, was expected to be completed within

six months .

Nana Charles Boafo, Regent of Keri and Nana Philip Owusu, chief of Chala in Keri community

were both present at the sod cutting ceremony and pledged their support for the success of the

projects.

They also pledged to provide the necessary materials the contractors would need to speed up

the work.

GNA

