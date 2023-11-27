New Zealand’s conservative government sworn in with Luxon as leader

Wellington, Nov. 27, (dpa/GNA) – New Zealand’s new conservative government led by Christopher Luxon was sworn in on Monday.

The 53-year-old leader of the National Party swore allegiance to King Charles III, his heirs and successors in the Commonwealth country before signing his oath of office.

The National Party easily won the general election in mid-October, but had to work with the right-wing liberal ACT and NZ First, known for its anti-immigration policy, to form a government.

It was only after difficult negotiations that a deal was reached at the end of last week.

NZ First leader Winston Peters will serve as deputy prime minister for the first 18 months of the three-year term and will then be replaced by ACT leader David Seymour. Peters is also foreign minister in the 20-strong cabinet.

The Pacific state had been governed by the social democratic Labour Party for the past six years, initially under Jacinda Ardern and, following her surprise resignation in January, by Chris Hipkins.

Luxon is a successful businessman and had worked for the consumer goods group Unilever. In 2011, he became managing director of the domestic airline Air New Zealand.

Luxon secured the national party candidacy for a safe conservative seat in 2019, after the previous member resigned amid a corruption scandal. In 2020 he was elected to parliament and became leader of the National Party in November 2021.



