Middle Belt Development Authority to partner Johan Cruyff Foundation to build “Cruyff Courts” in Ghana

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA – The Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Johan Cruyff Foundation to build ten “Cruyff Courts” in Ghana.

The signing was done by Mr Joseph Kumah Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of the MBDA, and ChNiels Meijer, Chief Executive Officer of Johan Cruyff Foundation, according to a press release from the partners.

The Foundation, as part of the agreement, will be establishing the Cruyff courts, which will be astroturfs comprising small soccer fields with artificial grass within the MBDA areas.

The partnership will expand Ghana’s sports chain, especially in the football space, and also deepen the relationship between the two organisations for future partnerships and collaborations.

The Johan Cruyff Foundation was started in 1997 by Dutch soccer player and coach Johan Cruyff to provide opportunities for children, especially children with disabilities, to be active in sports and play.

The Foundation supports and develops impactful sports and play projects all around the world whilst focusing on children and youngsters.

The mandate of the Middle Belt Development Authority established by Government in 2017 is to oversee the development of the Middle Belt Zone namely the Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

