MCE breaks ground for SOCO projects in Builsa North 

Zaring (U/E), Nov. 9, GNA – Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Builsa North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Upper East Region, has broken the ground for the construction of an ultra-modern Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Zaring, a community in the Municipality.

The CHPS compound, which would be constructed under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, would serve the Zaring, Bulba and Mwanlorinsa communities, where residents relied on a teacher’s quarters, which was converted into a health facility for services.

The SOCO project is a multi-country US$450 million credit facility from the World Bank implemented in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin.

The Government was allocated US$ 150 million out of the total amount for projects in 48 districts across the Upper East, Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper West and Oti regions.

The Builsa North Municipal Assembly received GH¢4,600.000.00 out of the US$ 150 million for various projects including renovation and expansion works, roads, schools, market stores and borehole construction among others across the Municipality.

Apart from the Zaring CHPS compound project, Madam Anaab, accompanied by Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi, the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the area, also handed over two sites at Kadema and Yemonsa to Contractors for the construction of the same ultra-modern CHPS compound each in the communities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after three separate ceremonies to hand over the sites for work to commence, the MCE said; “We are not just going to construct CHPS compounds, these are ultra-modern facilities with accommodation for health staff.”

Madam Anaab said there would be fully furnished delivery, waiting and consulting rooms, outpatient departments, lavatories and mechanised boreholes with 10,000 litre-capacity tanks for constant water supply.

She said the contractors would work simultaneously at the three sites to ensure the CHPS compounds were completed within six months.

“I expect the contractors to execute good quality jobs. We are giving them six months, and I trust that they will deliver on time.”

The MCE, a retired midwife, said the SOCO project beneficiary communities were expected to donate litigation-free lands for the projects, and noted that unskilled labourers, who would each receive GH¢50.00 per day, would be selected from the area to serve.

Madam Anaab expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Mr Daniel Kwaku Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development for the initiative.

The Assembly’s share of the money was in its Bank account, “So there will not be any excuses or reasons to delay the project. We will not tolerate any delays,” she said.

Alhaji Danladi Salifu, the Upper East Zonal SOCO Project Engineer, told the Ghana News Agency that the cost of the three CHPS compounds was about GH¢1,503,712.00, and said 11 sub-projects would be implemented in the Builsa North Municipality.

He gave the assurance that the Zonal Office, through the leadership of Mr Samuel Larbi Agyarko, the Upper East and North East Zonal Coordinator of the SOCO project, would ensure quality work was done and on time.

Madam Harriette Yeribu, the Builsa North Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, in an address delivered on her behalf, said the facilities would not only serve as cornerstones of healthcare infrastructure but as symbols of their collective dedication to improve the lives of residents.

When completed, they would be well-equipped and staffed with dedicated healthcare professionals, who were passionate about their work, to ensure high-quality care.

