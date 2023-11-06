Mason grabbed over double sale of land

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Nov. 06, GNA – A 51-year-old mason accused of making conflicting grant of land to two people at Abbeyman, Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Samuel Kwesi Addison is alleged to have sold the land to two different people at GHC70,000 and GHC100,000 respectively.

He pleaded not guilty to fraudulent transaction of land.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Benson Benneh prayed the court for bench warrant for Evelyn Elorm Ahedor, a businesswoman for allegedly entering the same land unlawfully.

She is facing a charge of trespassing.

According to the prosecution, he had called Madam Evelyn Elorm Ahedor and informed her to come to court.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah admitted Addison to bail in the sum of GHC200,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants.

The court directed the prosecution to file disclosures by November 22, 2023.

The case of prosecution is that the complainant, Linda Agyemang Prempeh, is an accountant residing in Accra.

Addison resides at Amamoley, Accra and Evelyn, the second accused person, is a resident of Olebu also in Accra.

The prosecution told the court that in May 2023, Addison offered his half plot of land situated at Abbeyman, Accra for sale.

It said the complainant and her husband, one Nana Agyeman Prempeh, saw the land and expressed interest in buying it.

The prosecutor said they subsequently met with Addison, and they bargained and reached a price of GHC70,000.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant and her husband made an initial payment of GHC20,000 and promised to pay the balance on August 31, 2023.

The prosecution said the complainant secured the land with a fenced wall and travelled to the USA and when she returned on August 31, 2023, she was unable to reach Addison for the payment of the balance.

It said the complainant followed up to the site only to find out that Evelyn, the second accused person, was developing her land.

The prosecution said the complainant informed Evelyn that she and her husband had purchased the said land, but Evelyn paid no heed to her because Evelyn claimed she bought the land from Addison.

A report was made to the Police and the accused person were arrested.

The prosecution said during investigations, it was established that Addison sold the land in question to the complainant and later to Evelyn at GHC100,000.

GNA

