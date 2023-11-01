Make land acquisition easier for youth in agriculture — Agric Director

By P. K. Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Nov 1, GNA – The Director of Agriculture at the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Daniel Asimenu, has appealed to the Government to acquire registered and documented agricultural lands in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies for sustainable agricultural practices.

He also called on the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs to release such state-acquired lands to the youth who are interested in going into agriculture production, especially farming.

Mr. Asimenu who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, indicated that the issue of Land Tenure System had been a major setback to modern

agriculture, thereby impeding access to land for agricultural production in the country.

The Agricultural Director also called for incentives such as loans to be accessed by prospective farmers to encourage them to venture into agriculture.

Mr. Asimenu reminded the Government that more farmers were needed to produce more food to feed the nation and to ensure food security.

He said, “Food is as important as electricity and water we use in our households, hence the need to prioritize food and make so much noise about it.”

Mr. Asimenu called for an Agrarian revolution to produce abundant food in the country and reduce the burden on the Government.

GNA

