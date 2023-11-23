Magnitude-5.2 quake hits south-eastern Turkey

Istanbul, Nov. 23, (dpa/GNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 hit south-eastern Turkey on Thursday, in the same area which was devastated by earthquakes in February.

The quake was followed by a magnitude-4.7 tremor and both had their epicentre in the province of Malatya, the disaster management authority AFAD said.

No casualties or damage were reported initially, Malatya Governor Ersin Yazici told state broadcaster TRT.

On February 6, twin major quakes shook south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 50,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

