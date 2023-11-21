Let’s mark 2023 World Toilet Day with change of attitude – M-CODe

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, Nov. 21, GNA – The international world has been asked by the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODE) to reflect on, and step-up efforts to realise Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six at the commemoration of World Toilet Day in 2023.

According to M-CODe, there is not much time left for the world to accomplish the SDGs, especially Goal 6, Target 2, which calls for ending open defecation and ensuring that everyone has access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene, with a focus on the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations.

In a statement signed by Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, in honour of November 19, 2023, as World Toilet Day, the coalition noted that the world community had less than seven years to meet the set goals in 2015.

To fulfil the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and improve the world by 2030, “we need accelerated action concerted by state and non-state actors to achieve the objectives,” Mr. Ameyibor reminded world leaders of their commitment in 2015.

He expressed worry that, far too often, the international community spent more money organising fanfare to mark international events for the political elite class while excluding the plight of the masses.

“Let’s rewrite the history and use such funds to create worthwhile community projects that serve as examples for such incidents in the future. The monies towards organising another public show event to mark 2023 World Toilet Day should go towards building toilets,” he suggested.

According to a United Nations estimate, 3.5 billion people lack access to adequate toilets, and 419 million people still “open defecate.”

Under these circumstances, diseases spread widely, killing 1,000 children under the age of five every day. This global catastrophe puts everyone’s health and the environment at risk, but it especially affects women, girls, and other vulnerable groups.

“To change the narratives, we need action, not flowery ceremonies,” he said.

He added: “We are currently in the final countdown to 2030.

“We need to move quickly with development if we want to ensure that everyone has access to clean water and toilets by 2030. Human rights include the freedom to use clean water and proper sanitation, both of which are necessary to protect the environment and public health.

“We now want far faster responses, and everyone is accountable for keeping their commitments.

“Let’s talk about the significant connection that exists between toilets, water, and menstruation. Fix leaky waste and water pipelines, file complaints for sludge dumping, empty full septic tanks, and refrain from flushing food waste, oils, chemicals, and prescription drugs down the toilet or drain.

“By doing whatever you can, World Toilet Day 2023 aims to expedite progress. Find out about the issues, act right away, and inform your networks about the campaign.”

The topic “Accelerate Change” aims to remind everyone that the world is not on track to achieve SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation for everyone by 2030.

Mr. Ameyibor exhorted all concerned parties to unite and demand rapid reform.

GNA

