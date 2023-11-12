By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Nov 12, GNA – Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem, has called on the leadership of the House to reconsider the policy of “out-of-station post-budget workshop” for MPs.

This year’s Post-budget Workshop is expected to be held at the Rock City Hotel, Kwahu Nkwatia, in the Eastern Region, from Friday, November 17, to Sunday, November 19.

He explained that if the workshop was held in Parliament House in Accra, it would save the country some money considering the current economic hardship the citizens were facing.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance, in accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution, will present the Business Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the year ending December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, November 15 to Parliament.

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Vice Chairman of the Business Committee, presenting the Business Statement for the Third Week Ending Friday, November 17, informed the House that the usual post-budget workshop would be held from November 17 – 19, at the Rock City Hotel, Kwahu Nkwatia.

However, in his response, Mr Adams advocated that the workshop be held within the precincts of Parliament to save money.

“If my call is adhered to, it will save the country some Gh¢1.4 million for accommodation just for MPs at an assumed cost of Gh¢1,700 per room,” he said.

“Mr Speaker, accommodating staff and other auxiliary staff of the House will make the cost of hosting the workshop outside very expensive.”

“The current economic conditions of the country make it imperative for the Legislature to lead by example by opting for an in-house post-budget workshop instead of hosting the event outside.”

Addressing the Parliamentary press corps, Mr Adams disapproved of statements that MPs got distracted when such events were held in Parliament House.

“…We sit in Parliament to transact even more important businesses than just a mere workshop; we are going to debate the budget right here; do we get distracted when we sit every day to do our business?

“If we can do our business every day, it is possible to have the post-budget workshop here without any challenge at all.”

GNA

