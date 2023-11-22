Laweh University, Ghana Women Forum offer scholarships/support to victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage

Accra, Nov 22, GNA – Laweh University College, Accra, in collaboration with the Ghana Women Forum (GWF), has announced a scholarship package valued at about Gh¢102,000.00 to four females of the Krachi West Constituency in the Oti Region.

The scholarship package is to enable the beneficiaries, who are victims of the recent Akosombo and Kpong Dams Spillage, pursue any four-year first-degree programme of their choice at the University.

A statement issued by Laweh University College, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the beneficiaries had demonstrated the spirit of perseverance in the wake of the havoc caused and were determined to pursue tertiary education.

Professor Goski Alabi, President of Laweh University and Patron of the Ghana Women Forum (GWF), made the announcement when she led a delegation of professionals of the GWF to engage the Minority Women’s Caucus in Parliament on support for the flood victims and other related matters.

Prof Alabi was accompanied by Madam Adeline Baidoo, President of GWF, and Reverend Dr Maxwell Dela Yao Gakpo, Dean, Laweh University College.

Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, Second Deputy Minority Whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, led a delegation of the NDC Minority Women’s Caucus to the event.

Prof Alabi reiterated LAWEH’s dedication to supporting the academic pursuits of displaced female students and believed in their potential to positively impact Krachi West Constituency and beyond.

The statement noted that in a similar generous gesture, the GWF donated a set of assorted relief items, including drinks, rice, sugar, toiletries, gari, water, vegetables, cassava, and corn dough to the victims.

It said the support was aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the affected community in their recovery.

Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, the NDC MP for the Krachi West, expressed her gratitude to both Laweh University College and GWF for their respective compassionate gestures.

Madam Ntoso assured the delegation that the donated items would reach the intended recipients and pledged the Minority Women’s Caucus’s continuous support to the cause of the flood victims.

Among its objectives, the GWF aims at providing opportunities for feminine groups, for the all-around development of women and girls to make them active participants in societal development.

The GWF encourages women to be ambitious and confident and seeks to equip them with a reliable support system to help them realise their true potential. It boasts of over 2000 members.

GNA

