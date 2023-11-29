Kumawu MP gets closer to constituents

By Michael Owusu Buodu, GNA

Oyoko-Kumawu (Ash), Nov. 29, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu constituency, Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, has opened his office at Oyoko in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the move was to ensure the effective administration of the constituency, accountability of his stewardship as well as accelerate development of the area.

Mr Anim indicated that the MP’s office would serve as an extension of the NPP constituency office at Kumawu, the District capital, and would save people from traveling longer distances to seek redress at the party office.

He said communities like Bomeng, Akrofonso, Dadiease, Drobonso, Asokore and others which were closer to Oyoko would no longer travel to Kumawu to consult with constituency party leadership.

In a related development, the MP presented a cheque for GHS50,000 to 36 selected students from the constituency, who had gained admission into various nursing training institutions across the country.

Mr Anim also donated reading materials to 42 basic schools in the district, as well as 150 dual desks to 13 selected basic schools, all in a bid to support education in the area.

He later presented four spraying machines and accessories to Mr Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive for Sekyere Kumawu in support of this year’s Farmers Day celebration.

Mr Agyekum, receiving the items, expressed happiness, saying the gesture would motivate and boost the morale of farmers, to work harder to feed the people of Kumawu and the country at large.

He thanked the MP and commended him for his relentless efforts at bringing unity, progress and development to the Kumawu constituency, which could go a long way to ensure national transformation.

The DCE further urged all and sundry to lend their prayer, support and cooperation to the MP, to enable him to achieve his vision for Kumawu and Ghana as a whole.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

