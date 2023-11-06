Koforidua Technical University launches Digital Week

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Nov. 6, GNA – The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) and partners have launched the Eastern Regional chapter of the 2023 Digital Innovation Week to drive home the need to adopt digital solutions in the business ecosystem.

The German Development Corporation (GIZ) collaborated with the University to launch the event on the theme: “Innovate, collaborate, elevate: Shaping a future of Endless Potential.”

Ms Gifty Twum Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said education played a transformative role in the digital era, hence the “need to equip our students with skills such as coding, problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity.”

“Through strategic partnership and collaboration, we can ensure our education system evolves to meet the demands of the 21st century,” she said.

Ms Ampofo said collaboration was the bedrock upon which great innovations were built and no single entity had a monopoly on knowledge or creativity.

“When we come together, pooling our diverse talents, experiences, and perspectives, we create a synergy that propels us to new heights.”

Dr Samuel Kwofie, the Director of Research and Innovations, KTU, lauded the digital transformation centre of GIZ for bringing its staff to the university to share knowledge on digitalisation with the students.

“Based on that, we see endless potential and possibilities when it comes to KTU leading the digital transformation agenda in Ghana,” he said.

He said the university was planning to establish a centre called the “Centre for E-development and Enterprise Research” to focus on digitisation, transformation, and digital entrepreneurship, aimed at contributing to the advancement of the nation.

“I hope this relationship between KTU and GIZ will grow from strength to strength,” he said.

Professor Richard Ohene Asiedu, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University, said digital technologies were transforming and evolving, which in turn increased competition.

The business landscape was becoming increasingly multifaceted through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, among other things, and the University needed to embrace those innovations to become successful.

Established in 1997 as a polytechnic with 47 students, the KTU now has a student population of 8,719.

It offers Higher National Diploma and Bachelor’s Degree programmes with four-year Bachelor of Technology degrees in Renewable Energy Systems, Civil Engineering, Welding and Fabrication Engineering, Hospital, and Tourism Management.

A cake was cut to signify the launch of the Digital Week.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

