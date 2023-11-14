Ketu South: CLOGSAG suspend activities over unsafe working environment

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Denu (VR), Nov.14 GNA-The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region has suspended their activities over what they claimed was an unsafe working environment.

The move, according to them, would help prevent jeopardising their lives in the Assembly.

The decision was contained in a letter signed by Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Ketu South Municipal CLOGSAG Secretary and addressed to the Volta Regional Secretariat of CLOGSAG, where he stated that the lives of their workers were in danger and were suspending activities was the only way out.

The statement further said they noticed that their Association members and some departmental staff in the Ketu South Municipal Assembly were being harassed and cited for noise-making by the Magistrate court.

“The Magistrate Court is located in the Municipal Assembly Hall of the Assembly and our workers were always harassed by the court,” the statement read.

The Association indicated that staff, who were allegedly cited for making noise near the court premises were either arrested or detained for as long as the court was in session.

Mr Addo however, indicated that the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) provided under section 10 (1) provides the right of workers, which include “working under satisfactory, safe and healthy condition and shall receive equal pay for equal work without distinction of any kind.”

“In view of these circumstances, CLOGSAG has hereby directed all officers working in the offices near the court to stay away from work with immediate effect until a conducive working environment is provided.”

However, Mr Maxwell Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South told the GNA that the Assembly would resolve the issue for CLOGSAG members to resume work soon.

GNA

