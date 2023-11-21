Kadjebi to launch Kadjebi-Akan Homecoming 2023

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Nov 21, GNA – The Kadjebi-Akan Diaspora Association (KADA), Chiefs and the Kadjebi District Assembly in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority will on Saturday, December 9 launch Kadjebi-Akan Homecoming 2023.

The event will be held at Accra Tourist Information Centre on the theme: “Your Contribution and Support for Development and Progress”.

It aims to raise funds to construct an ultramodern Community Centre for Kadjebi.

Mr. Stephen Nimo, Secretary, Kadjebi Homecoming 2023, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region said Kadjebi natives living in the diaspora conceived the idea and sold it to those of them back home and they embraced it as it was a good thought.

Mr. Nimo said such an edifice would beautify Kadjebi as District capital and thus, appealed to indigenes of Kadjebi, both home and abroad to support a worthy cause by contribution both in kind and cash to achieve their goals.

He said development of every community rest on the shoulders of everyone as government could not do everything for them.

GNA

