Department of Children urges child-related agencies to assist victims

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Nov. 21, GNA – Public and private institutions focusing on child welfare issues have been reminded not to relent in the support they offer to victims of child abuse and related problems.

This is because, the support they offer was one of the ways to give hope and help to children who fall prey to such treatments to see themselves as part of the society.

Mr Stephen Ofosu, Ashanti Regional Director, Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said although institutions were doing their best for children, more actions were required to promote the rights of children and reduce the menace of child abuse in society.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the 2023 World Children’s Day celebrations in Kumasi.

The Day is celebrated on 20th of November every year to mark the adoption of Convention on the Right of the Child (CRC) by members of the United Nation-a document on the rights and welfare of children.

This year’s celebration was held on the theme: “For Every Child, Every Right”.

Member states use the Day to reflect on issues concerning children and take decisions on the way forward to improve the life of children.

In Ghana, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is collaborating with the Department of Children with support from the Ghana Education Service and the Department of Social Welfare to mark the day.

Mr Ofosu said the Ashanti Regional Department of Children had as part of the celebration organised media programmes to spell out the responsibilities of parents, children and society members in tackling delicate children challenges.

The team also visited schools including the Kuntunase DA, Agric Nzema SDA, Amankwatia JHS, and New Asafo J.H.S to educate the pupils on their rights and responsibilities.

Again, there were community engagements at Bantama Market, Ahodwo, Kuntunase, Moshie Zongo, and Kordie.

Mr Ofosu indicated that Ghana Against Child Abuse (GACA) tool kits were used to educate the people on how to protect and promote child rights.

He urged children not to hesitate in reporting all forms of abuse to the police, traditional leaders and all child related agencies for perpetrators to be dealt with.

