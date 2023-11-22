Kadjebi GHS exceeds SMC registration, dosing target

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Nov 22, GNA – The Kadjebi Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Oti Region, has exceeded its target of 14,852 children registration and dosing against Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) target for 2023.

The directorate targeted 14,852 children for registration and dosing from cycle one to four, but ended registration 16,515 children, representing 111.1 per cent at the end of the exercise on Friday, November 17.

Mr. Moses Shitor, the District Malaria Focal Person, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi.

He said the Kadjebi-Asato Sub-district recorded the highest number 5,116 children registered and dosing, followed by Dodi Sub-district with 4,746 children, Ahamansu Sub-district securing the third position with 2,665 children.

He said Dodo-Sub-district placed fourth with 2,516 children, while the Pampawie Sub-district was at the bottom with 1,472 children registered and dosed.

Mr. Shitor said parents needed to continue sleeping under treated mosquito nets provided by health workers to help prevent malaria infection.

The District Malaria Focal Person said parents needed to seek medical care at CHPS Compound, Health Centres and Hospital in the district early to prevent under five deaths in the district.

He said SMC is a proven intervention to reduce malaria morbidity during rainfall and that the medication is not harmful and is free of charge.

The SMC exercise targeted children between 3-59 months to be dosed during the period. It aimed to reduce morbidity and mortality among children under five years in the district.

GNA

