IMAG, COMOG launch health support campaign for Akosombo flood victims

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Nov. 01, GNA – The Islamic Medical Association of Ghana (IMAG) in collaboration with the Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana, (COMOG) has launched the flood victims’ health and humanitarian support campaign in Accra.

The campaign is aimed at raising GHC 852,000 to provide medications for people affected by the Akosombo and Kpone dam spillage.

Dr Abdullah Mohammed Hadi, Senior Specialist- Neurosurgeon, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Secretary, IMAG, said: “Our aim is to go to the communities to offer them the healthcare they need. We seek to partner the public and the media to support in this regard.”

He noted that some affected persons had lost their medications, others could not go to the hospitals for follow ups and that “the work on the ground has become overwhelming and everyone needs to support”.

“Cholera, typhoid, and other Non-Communicable Diseases have become a common phenomenon in the affected communities and so, we seek to step in to help prevent any unforeseen occurrences in terms of health.”

“We are hopeful to dispatch about one million health care professionals to these communities,” he said.

Hajj Abdel-Maa Abdel Rahman, President, COMOG, called on all Muslim organisations to come on board to support both in cash and in kind.

