Hope For Future Generations orients role models, students on SHE LEADS Project

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Nov. 22, GNA – The Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a non-governmental organisation, has held an orientation for role models and students on SHE LEADS Project at Hohoe.

The Project is a Women Empowerment Project that seeks to empower Girls and Young Women (GYW) through training and advocacy sessions to include them in leadership and decision-making processes in their schools, communities, churches, and workplaces.

It is funded by the African Women’s Development and Communications Network (FEMNET) which promotes women’s development across the African continent.

Ms Rita Lodonu, Project Coordinator, said the orientation for Role Models was organiaed to introduce them to the GYW and their roles and responsibilities as Role Models on the project.

She said the Models would organise in-person or virtual meetings with GYW to familiarise themselves and create an effective environment for mentorship.

Ms Lodonu said the Models were also to guide the GYW as well as support and mentor young girls to achieve their goals.

She said the expectation from the Models was to receive maximum coaching and mentorship that would prepare them as GYW to be the leaders they aspire to be and building on their confidence and communication skills.

20 students from basic schools, second cycle and tertiary institutions were also oriented on the Project.

Ms Lodonu said the students were taken through a series of presentations on advocacy, leadership, communication and time management skills and teenage pregnancy.

She said they were also presented with the opportunity to take part in group exercises which promoted teamwork and as well as present on some topics discussed.

Ms Lodonu said having all the resources and education to be empowered enough to be confident in themselves, the students were expected to contest for leadership or prefectorial positions in their schools and communities.

Mama Dzitri II, Queen of Wli Agorviefe and a Role Model, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the orientation empowered and equipped them to be able to teach and guide the girl-child from their initial stages.

She said the project was good especially in equipping the role models to impact the lives of the girl-child at all stages of their lives.

Mama Dzitri said the role models would also serve as collaborators with parents to offer the necessary guide for the girl-child.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

