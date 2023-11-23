Hezbollah says it targeted several Israeli posts near border

Beirut, Nov, 23, (dpa/GNA) – Lebanon’s pro-Iran Hezbollah movement, has fired at several Israeli targets near the border region, the milita annnounced on Thursday.

Hezbollah said it targeted several groups of Israeli infantry soldiers, as well as a Merkava tank.

In one of the attacks, Hezbollah said it targeted the Ein Zeitim base near the city of Safed with 84 Katyusha rockets, resulting in a direct hit.

Lebanese security sources that in retaliation, Israeli aircrafts struck the outskirts of Tair Herfa, Maroun al-Ras and Yaroun. Only material damages have been reported so far.

The Israeli army said approximately 35 launches were identified, crossing from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, adding that a number of launches were intercepted. A number of anti-tank missiles and mortars, were also launched from various locations along the border with Lebanon.

The Israeli army, said it struck a number of launchers and sources of the fire.

An Israeli aircraft, had identified an anti-tank missile cell near the area of Zar’it in northern Israel, and targeted it early Thursday.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on October 7, there have been persistent confrontations between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

It is the worst outbreak of violence in the border area since 2006, and has sparked fears that a second front in the current conflict could erupt.

GNA

