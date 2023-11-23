Israel arrests head of Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital

Gaza, Nov 23, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli military, has arrested the director of Gaza’s embattled al-Shifa hospital, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in the coastal area.

Salmiya had been en route from the northern Gaza Strip to the south, and was accompanied by other medics, when he was arrested by Israeli forces, a spokesman for the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry condemned the arrest in its statement. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented so far.

Several Israeli outlets reported the arrest, however, citing military sources.

Broadcaster Kan, reported Salmiya was questioned by the Israeli intelligence service Shin Bet, following his arrest.

Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in Gaza. The IDF accuses Hamas of using the facility for terrorist purposes, and suspects the Palestinian extremist group is operating a command centre in tunnels under the compound.

Despite widespread international criticism, the IDF has been operating in and around the hospital, and presses for its evacuation.

GNA

