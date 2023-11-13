Hearing of Dapaah’s injunction against OSP adjourned to December 5

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Nov. 13, GNA – An Accra High Court has adjourned the hearing of Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s injunction application against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to December 5.

When sitting resumed at the court, it came to light that the OSP’s affidavit in opposition had not been served on Madam Dapaah and her lawyer.

The court presided over by Mr. Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang therefore adjourned the matter.

The former Water Resources and Sanitation Minister had gone to court following re-seizure of her accounts by the OSP on September 5, 2023.

She contended that the re-seizure of her accounts was unfair and unlawful.

The former Minister was therefore seeking the orders of the High Court to restrain the OSP from continuing his investigations.

Again, the ex-Minister is seeking a declaration of the court that the OSP (the respondent) re-freezing of her bank accounts on September 5, 2023, and further seizure of money in her home, was “unfair, unreasonable, capricious, and ultra vires” to the OSP statutory powers under Act 959.

She is further praying the court to order the respondent to release the Money reseized from her home and unfreeze her bank accounts.

Madam Dapaah is further praying the court to prohibit the OSP from continuing investigating her and the husband for corruption and corruption related offences.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

