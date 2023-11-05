HD+ trains over 80 Female Prison Officers in Satellite installation

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA- Leading high definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider in Ghana, SES HD PLUS has trained over 80 female Prison Officers in its comprehensive installer program.

The training formed part of the company’s commitment in making HD quality TV viewing experience accessible to every Ghanaian and creating local employment, whereas ensuring that users have their devices and accompanying satellite equipment professionally installed by accredited installers.

Speaking at the training program held at the Prisons Headquarters in Accra, Madam Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer of SES HD Plus thanked the leadership of the Prison service for the partnership to successfully initiate the training.

She said SES HD PLUS GH was keen on equipping women with the necessary skills and knowledge to foster greater diversity and excellence in traditionally male-dominated fields.

“Ladies, I want to commend your dedication and commitment to this groundbreaking satellite installation training, the first of its kind in Ghana. Your presence here is a testament to your resilience and the strength you bring to this field”, she said.

DOP Baffoe -Bonnie, Director of Prisons at the Ghana Prisons Service speaking at the event said the initiative would go a long way to boost the confidence of female officers and also provide them with an opportunity to earn income by utilising their personal time.

She further encouraged the trainees to stay focused on the training and harness the potential thereof.

“I thereby encourage very woman present here to grasp every knowledge being imparted into them since it will go a long way to help them not only for today but in the future”.

As part of creating a better viewing experience, the company, in May 2023 accomplished the training of 2000 youth in the first half of the year, bringing the total number of trainees to 10,000 since the inception of the HD+ service in Ghana.

SES HD Plus Limited believes that empowering locals with professional installer training programs would not only ensure users of the service but also to have access to installer support whiles contributing to the development of broadcasting in Ghana and the economic status of locals.

GNA



