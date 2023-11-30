Global Conference adopts Accra Call for Cyber resilient development

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA- The Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B) held in Accra has adopted the Global Agenda, the Accra Call for Cyber Resilient Development: An Action Framework.

The outcome document will call for the elevation of cyber resilience in international and national development agendas.

The document will also outline concrete actions that will strengthen the role of cyber resilience in enabling and accelerating sustainable development.

Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Advisor, speaking on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the opening of the GC3B, said these actions were expected to promote cyber capacity building that effectively served the needs of developing countries as “we embrace digital transformation as the cornerstone of our economic development.”

The two-day Conference was on the theme: “Strengthening Cyber Resilience for Development.”

He said the call would further place emphasis on the need for strong partnerships, demand-driven capacity building, and diversified financial resources to address the increasing threats posed by cybersecurity risks with a goal to enhance coordination.

It will also promote collaboration, and mobilise resources to achieve comprehensive cyber capacity building, contributing to a safer and more resilient digital future for all.

He expressed the hope that ‘we all support the outcome document as a framework for addressing both national and international cyber capacity-building challenges.”

He said the outcome of the declaration that would emerge at the end of the two-day workshop and “I entreat you all to contribute positively to the document to ensure that it contributes positively to global cybersecurity efforts.”

He said Ghana, through the Cyber Security Authority, had engaged extensively in initiatives as an integral part of building our cybersecurity architecture.

He said the government had undertaken strong measures in recent years to increase international collaboration and partnerships.

These measures include the ratification of the Convention on Cybercrime (Budapest Convention) and the African Union Convention on Cybersecurity and Personal Data Protection (Malabo Convention).

He said the creation of awareness and cybersecurity capacity efforts, through the Safer Digital Ghana campaign launched in 2018 to create awareness among Government, Businesses, Children and the Public is worth noting.

He said the digitalization of economies, governments, and societies had been a transformative process that had led to numerous benefits which have in turn contributed significantly to our socio-economic development.

The Senior Minister said unfortunately, as technology advanced, so do cyber threats, making it imperative for state and non-state actors to build the relevant skills, knowledge, and infrastructure needed to safeguard digital assets, investments in ICTs, and other digitalization initiatives.

“This must be a collective concern and that was why I am happy that this event has been organised to share ideas and build capacity towards a safe and resilient cyber ecosystem globally,” he added.

The Senior Minister commended partners for demonstrating their commitment to the global cybersecurity capacity building cause and the event was just an extension of their shared commitment.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization, said Ghana was actively pursuing cybersecurity initiatives not just for its benefit but for the benefit of the sub-region.

She said the country was using ITU recommendations to ensure a safe and resilient cyberspace for sustainable digital transformation.

She said Ghana raised its score on the 2021 ITU Global Cybersecurity Index to 86.69 per cent, up from 32.6 per cent in 2017.

To accomplish even better for the entire sub-region, it needed partnerships and worldwide cooperation.

Mr. Christopher Painter, President of the GFCE Foundation, said Cybersecurity vulnerabilities and risks were fast evolving with the potential to impede economic growth.

it also has the potential to undermine societal trust in the digital environment, weaken the resilience of critical infrastructure, and ultimately put in danger the lives and well-being of people.

“Digital technologies play a key role in modern economic development and therefore poverty eradication,” he added.

He said Cybersecurity vulnerabilities in technological products provided an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit the digitization of the market and undermine the economic benefits.

GNA

