GJA, US Embassy to hold ‘2Journalists for Peaceful Discourse” training in Ho

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Ho (VR), Nov. 14, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in collaboration with the US Embassy in Ghana, is set to roll out a day’s training programme for some media practitioners within Volta and from Oti Regions.

The workshop, which served as a learning and information-sharing opportunity for journalists, is aimed at promoting peaceful media platforms ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This was contained in a statement and signed by Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of the GJA after the main project, which would see a 10-month implementation was launched in Accra on Thursday, November 9.

He said the move would also position on-air personalities and Talk Show hosts on best practices for fact-based and non-partisan election reporting.

Mr Dwumfour further explained that the training would build participants’ knowledge base to promote professionalism and uphold the tenets of press freedom and freedom of expression.

He said the training would also empower the media and its related agencies to contribute to violence-free and credible polls across the country.

The event, slated for Thursday, November 16 at the Sky Plus Hotel in Ho, would see participants producing self-initiated mini projects which include news reports and impact stories.

There would also be presentations on Fact-Checking, Peace Sensitive Reportage, and Elections Coverage.

In attendance would be a representative from the US Embassy, Ghana, Mr Dwumfour, GJA President, Electoral Commission representative, Security, and political party representatives.

The project, with Ms Rebecca Ekpe as Team Lead, who is also the GJA Public Affairs Officer, would be replicated in other parts of the country after the maiden regional encounter in Ho.

GNA

