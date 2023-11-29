GI-KACE Empowers Youth with Digital Skills in Sunyani

Accra, Nov 29, GNA – The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE) has held its first ever graduation ceremony on Digital Proficiency and Digital Programming Basics programme at its Sunyani branch.

A statement issued by GI-KACE copied to the Ghana News Agency said it was part of its quest to bridge the digital divide and empower youth in the digital space.

It noted that the ceremony, held at the Sunyani branch, marked a pivotal moment and demonstrated GI-KACE’s commitment to equipping the younger generation with essential digital skills.

It said each year, GI-KACE organises digital skills training for Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) graduates to equip them with the necessary digital skills to groom the youth to navigate the complexities of the modern technological landscape.

Mrs Anita Danso, the Business Development Manager of the GI-KACE Sunyani Centre, expressed her pride in the graduates and commended their commitment to self-improvement.

She encouraged them to apply their newfound skills to pursue their career aspirations and contribute to the development of their communities.

Mr Ransford Antwi, the owner of Suncity Radio, Sunyani, who was a parent, and a development advocate encouraged the trainees to use their digital prowess to not only uplift themselves but also to make a positive impact in the world.

Mr Mark Godfred Domah, the Sunyani East Municipal Education Director, commended GI-KACE for its commitment to providing affordable and accessible ICT education to the youth of Sunyani.

He emphasized the importance of digital literacy in today’s world and encouraged the graduates to continue their pursuit of knowledge and skills in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The Chairperson of the event, Nana Adwoa Pokua Odiamono I, Sunyani Tuntum Akwam Hemaa, explained that in today’s world where everything is shaped by technology, the tools and knowledge gained by participants would undoubtedly serve as the foundation upon which they can build successful careers and contribute meaningfully to society.

Nana Odiamono advised them to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead with confidence and determination, for they are not merely graduates; they were ambassadors of progress, carrying the torch of knowledge into a future that is shaped by intellect, creativity, and commitment to excellence.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General at the graduation ceremony, the Director of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations of GI-KACE, Madam Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, emphasised that, in a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected and reliant on technology, the decision to equip the youth with digital skills is a wise and forward-thinking one.

She added that Digital proficiency and programming basics were not merely subjects; adding that they were the keys to unlocking countless opportunities in today’s fast-paced and dynamic job market.

“As you move forward from this moment, remember that your education is a foundation upon which you will build your future,” she said.

“Whether you choose to pursue further studies, enter the workforce, or even start your entrepreneurial journey, the skills you’ve acquired here will undoubtedly set you apart.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including representatives from the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, the Ghana Education Service, and the Association of ICT Professionals in Ghana.

