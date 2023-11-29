Association of Ghana Industries donates to Volta flood victims

By Edward Williams

Ho, Nov. 29, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has donated assorted humanitarian relief items to flood victims in the Volta region.

The donation, packed in a 40-footer container, includes 300 bags of rice, 20 cartons of toothpaste, soaps, 118 pieces of cooking utensils, 69 gallons of oil and 83 sets of cooking pots.

Other items included gallons of antiseptics, liquid soap bleach, spray sanitizer, wash basins, shower gel, liquid soaps, insecticide, cartons of shitor, toilet rolls, tin tomatoes and baked beans.

Dr Humphrey K. Ayim-Darke, President of the Association of Ghana Industries, presented the items during the opening ceremony of the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair underway at the Ho Jubilee Park.

Dr Ayim-Darke said other items were used clothing, Woollen carpets, men’s and ladies’ clothing, children’s clothing, and shoes.

He said the AGI was also donating a cash amount of GH¢60,000.

Dr Ayim-Darke said GB Food, Danibos, Amanex, Wilmar, Lion Aluminium, Maridav, Pharmarcare and Nobel industries, RedMoon resources, AGI Women in Business and many more supported the donation drive.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, receiving the items on behalf of the flood victims, expressed gratitude to the AGI.

He said they would be sent to the victims and promised it would be used for their intended purposes.

Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area, also expressed gratitude to AGI for bringing relief to the flood victims.

GNA

