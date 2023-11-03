Ghana lauds UNFPA and UNICEF efforts to end child marriage

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, Nov. 3, GNA – Ghana has lauded the joint efforts of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), now known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, towards ending child marriage in West and Central Africa.

Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, on behalf of the country, applauded the UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage, the promotion of the rights of adolescent girls to avert marriage and pregnancy, and making efforts to enable them to achieve their aspirations through education and alternative pathways.

The Minister stated this at the youth leadership and participation workshop on ending child marriage in Tema, organised by the UNFPA for youth leaders from the West and Central African Regions.

He stated that since 2016, UNFPA, in collaboration with UNICEF, has been leading the charge to eradicate child marriage through the global programme.

The UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage recognises the invaluable role of youth networks and Youth-Led Organization on the mission and aims to strengthen Youth Leadership and Participation through shared objectives, accountability, and acknowledgements.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the workshop, Mr. Asamoah Boateng explained that Ghana ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990, which sets a minimum age of marriage of 18.

“Ghana also ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in 1986, which obligates states to ensure free and full consent to marriage,” he said.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng, who was the guest speaker, noted that under the leadership of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Ghana launched an Ending Child Marriage Campaign.

The country also adopted the National Gender Policy, the Justice for Children Policy, and the Child and Family Welfare Policy, which engaged different sectors of government and civil society to work together to end child marriage.

He noted that child marriage in the sub-region could and would end through collective efforts and unwavering commitment.

Dr. Bernadette Ssebadduka, Regional Programme Specialist for Adolescents and Youth, UNFPA West and Central Africa Region, encouraged policymakers to build alliances with young people and consider them partners.

“When the rights of young people are taken away, such as the right to communication and education, among others, it exposes the child to many disadvantages,” she said.

She, moreover, stated that young people need to rise and should be aware of their rights by fearlessly moving forward and demanding their rights.

Dr. Ssebadduka reiterated that there was a need to have an intergenerational dialogue on harmful practices such as child marriage and Female Genital Mutilation.

She said traditional leaders should be central in discussing such issues and must play critical roles in demystifying some of the beliefs that are harmful to the young ones in this generation.

GNA

