Ghana Industry Awards: Rev. Dr Bright Adonai adjudged Most Respected CEO in Volta 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR), Nov. 26, GNA-Reverend Dr Bright Adonai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adonai Estate Limited, has been crowned as the Most Respected CEO in the Volta Region by the organisers of the sixth Ghana Industry CEO Award.

The annual awards scheme was aimed at identifying and publicly recognising the most outstanding chief executive in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors.

Rev. Dr Adonai, during this year’s colourful event held in Accra on Friday, grabbed the Regional Category top spot to beat his other two contestants- Mr Julius Dori Kofi, Managing Director of Julsapron Company and Madam Rhoda Ashiabi, CEO of Volta Serene Resort.

Rev. Dr Adonai was given a plaque and a certificate.

In an engagement with the Ghana News Agency, Rev Dr Adonai thanked the voters, organisers and all stakeholders for the honour done him.

” It’s the doing of the Lord, and I am grateful. Big thanks to you all for your votes and the love shown. My special thanks to the Ghana Industry CEOs Awards executives,” he said.

The awards scheme includes both private and public sector corporations and institutions that were first nominated by the public for shortlisting, followed by verification after which public votes were conducted.

Adonai Estate Limited has constantly been promoting several developmental events in the Volta Region and beyond.

These include sports and culture, trade and investment, media-related activities, health, education, and others.

They were the headline sponsor of the 2022/2023 Volta Division Two League.

