Ghana Airport Company assured British Airways of support for smooth operations

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA – Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), has assured the Management of British Airways (BA) of its commitment to providing the airline the needed support for smooth operations at Kotoka International Airport.

“As you may be aware, British Airways has been flying into Ghana for over 80 years now, offering direct flight services from London Heathrow to Accra,” she said.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony, Mrs Djamson-Tettey said currently, British Airways operated daily flights to Kotoka International Airport, and we looked forward to additional frequencies in the nearest future.

Ghanaian passengers travelling from Accra to London now have more convenient direct flight options on BA.

The London-based airline now services Accra’s Kotoka International Airport with 10 weekly flights in response to demand on the London-Accra-London route.

The Airline, effective Sunday, October 29, 2023, has added three more flights to its existing daily London (Heathrow) –Accra –London (Heathrow) service.

The additional flights operate out of London’s Gatwick Airport to Accra, using a Boeing 777, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, Offering Ghanaian travellers more choices of flight times and airports

She expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their invaluable contribution in the realization of GACL’s vision of positioning Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.

Mrs Djamson-Tettey congratulated BA on the feat which she indicated would undoubtedly offer more connectivity options for the travelling public and further deepen the existing close ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Mr Kwaku Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, described the addition of the Gatwick-Accra route as an honour and testament to the growth potential and attractiveness of the aviation sector in Ghana.

He said the long-standing relationship between Ghana and the United Kingdom and expressed confidence that the new route would boost economic activities and create more job opportunities for the two countries.

Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner, congratulated BA on the launch of the new route.

She said the additional route would offer travellers from Ghana and the United Kingdom the opportunity to connect for purposes of education, business, cultural and family visits.

Reverend Stephen Wilfred Arthur, the Director of Economic Regulations & Business Development, who represented the Director-General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, congratulated BA for the bold move to commence three new flights from Gatwick to Accra.

He said the Safety and Security in the aviation industry was a key driver of passenger growth and gave assurance that industry players would be kept on their toes to ensure that Ghana remained a safe haven for all airlines.

British Airways operates three times a week from Gatwick to Accra; Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays in addition to its daily flights from London Heathrow to Accra.

GNA

